You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/18/2022 04:57 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken conveyed appreciation for Malawi’s strong democratic foundation and applauded President Chakwera for his ongoing efforts to combat corruption. The Secretary and President Chakwera also discussed plans to expand U.S. cooperation with the 16-member Southern African Development Community and to deepen U.S.-Malawi cooperation at the United Nations. On Ukraine, Secretary Blinken commended Malawi’s unambiguous calls for the withdrawal of Russian forces, acknowledging the economic impact of Russia’s invasion on Malawi and other countries in the region. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Malawi’s democratic leadership and strong support for the principles of the UN and AU Charters currently threatened by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

