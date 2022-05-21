(AGENPARL) – sab 21 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/20/2022 07:46 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington, D.C. with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi regarding the values of the United States-Kazakhstan partnership. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Kazakhstan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He described President Tokayev’s political and economic reforms as a positive step in promoting prosperity, strengthening security, and protecting human rights in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Secretary Blinken confirmed our commitment to minimizing the impact on allies and partners, including Kazakhstan, from the sanctions imposed on Russia in response to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken also thanked Foreign Minister Tileuberdi for Kazakhstan’s generous humanitarian assistance, both at the government level and by individuals, to the people of Ukraine. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Tileuberdi plan to stay in close contact.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this