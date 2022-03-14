(AGENPARL) – lun 14 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/14/2022 04:01 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ivoirian Prime Minister Patrick Achi in Washington, D.C. They emphasized the importance of standing together when democracy is threatened across the globe and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister on Côte d’Ivoire’s economic progress and its commitment to democratic inclusion. The Secretary and Prime Minster reaffirmed their commitment to stop the spread of violent extremism in West Africa.

—————————————————————