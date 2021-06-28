(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/28/2021 04:18 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome. Secretary Blinken and President Mattarella emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Italy partnership in the global effort to combat the climate crisis and recover from COVID-19. They also discussed our shared values, including in the context of human rights in China and around the globe, as well as our collective support for Libya’s plan to hold national elections in December 2021.

