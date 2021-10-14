(AGENPARL) – gio 14 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/13/2021 07:03 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary Blinken met today with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, whom he welcomed to Washington for the Minister’s first official visit. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed a range of issues, including Iran, Syria, and the People’s Republic of China. Secretary Blinken and the Minister also discussed opportunities to enhance regional normalization efforts as well as energy and economic cooperation. The Secretary reiterated the Administration’s support for measures that enhance the prospects for a two-state solution and tangibly improve the lives of Palestinians and Israelis. The Secretary also underscored the ironclad U.S. commitment to Israel’s security.

