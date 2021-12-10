(AGENPARL) – ven 10 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/09/2021 07:47 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz today. They discussed a range of regional and security topics, including Iran and the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security. Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration’s belief that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this