You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/27/2021 03:02 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Rome. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed support for stability in the region, building on regional normalization efforts, and the need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lapid emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Israel and America’s unwavering support for Israel’s security.

