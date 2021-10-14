(AGENPARL) – gio 14 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/14/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias today in Washington on the occasion of the third U.S. – Greece Strategic Dialogue. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Dendias celebrated the growing and enduring strength of U.S. – Greece relations and the 200th year of Greek independence. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the importance of the update to the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement and the deepening of the broader relationship. The Secretary and Foreign Minister exchanged views on a wide range of global issues, and the Secretary expressed his appreciation for the constructive role Greece is playing in supporting regional integration in the Western Balkans.

