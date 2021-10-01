(AGENPARL) – ven 01 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/01/2021 03:25 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne in Washington, D.C. today. Secretary Blinken and Ambassador Etienne noted the productive phone call between President Biden and French President Macron on September 22 and discussed the way forward in the U.S.-French bilateral relationship. They previewed the Secretary’s upcoming travel to Paris for the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting and discussed ways to enhance U.S. and French cooperation globally.

