(AGENPARL) – ven 23 luglio 2021

07/23/2021 02:46 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein today on the margins of the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hussein reviewed the Strategic Dialogue and reaffirmed the principles agreed upon by the two sides in the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA). The Secretary encouraged the Government of Iraq to continue efforts to address the Iraqi people’s demands for equity and justice and expressed his support for Iraq’s anti-corruption and economic reform efforts, as well as for elections later this year. The Secretary reiterated that the United States remains committed to assisting the Government of Iraq to achieve a secure, stable, and prosperous future.

