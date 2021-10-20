(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/19/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso and Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo to discuss strengthening democracy in the region, growing bilateral opportunities for trade and investment, combatting the climate crisis, respecting human rights, and countering irregular migration. Secretary Blinken and President Lasso also addressed ongoing efforts to confront regional security challenges. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working with the international community to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end and thanked President Lasso for Ecuador’s support in addressing regional migration.

