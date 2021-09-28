(AGENPARL) – mar 28 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/28/2021 07:29 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez of the Dominican Republic today in Washington, D.C. The Secretary applauded the reforms undertaken by the Dominican Republic to encourage greater transparency and foster the rule of law. The Dominican Republic is a vibrant democracy with traditions that make it a credible voice and partner for the cause of human rights and democracy in the Americas, and the two leaders discussed how to align our shared interests in these key areas.

—————————————————————

