07/16/2021 05:16 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Allamand discussed ongoing collaboration between the United States and Chile to combat COVID-19, advance economic ties, and expand environmental cooperation, noting Chile’s impressive track record as a strong advocate of environmental justice and climate action.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also stressed that bilateral and regional cooperation is essential to addressing the Hemisphere’s shared challenges and promoting democracy in the region.

