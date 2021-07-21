(AGENPARL) – mer 21 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with renowned human rights defender Natan Sharansky, Chair of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy. They discussed global challenges for democracy, the plight of political prisoners around the world, and the importance of combatting anti-Semitism in all of its forms, including Holocaust distortion and denial. Secretary Blinken affirmed the United States’ commitment to promoting human rights and pressing for the release of political prisoners wherever they are held.

