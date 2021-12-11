(AGENPARL) – sab 11 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/11/2021 06:37 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Liverpool to reinforce our ongoing efforts to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, following September’s Australia-United States Ministerial (AUSMIN) in Washington, D.C. They discussed deepening the U.S.-Australia alliance, the importance of committing to ambitious climate action in the next decade, and the need for like-minded allies and partners to continue to defend, strengthen, and renew democracy around the world. They expressed concern over Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and reiterated support for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues without resorting to threats or coercion and emphasized Taiwan’s important contributions to global health development. Both leaders recommitted to our joint efforts in the region and to build back better from COVID-19. They also agreed on the importance of having a Senate-confirmed Ambassador in place in Canberra as soon as possible in light of the scope and scale of shared challenges we face.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this