(AGENPARL) – gio 26 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/26/2022 04:57 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Angolan Foreign Minister Téte António today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Minister António discussed our mutual commitment to a strong bilateral relationship grounded in our shared interests in countering corruption and bolstering investment. They also reviewed progress on tackling the climate crisis and promoting regional security and cooperation among Atlantic nations that share maritime challenges and opportunities in the Atlantic Basin.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this