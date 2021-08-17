(AGENPARL) – mar 17 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/16/2021 11:18 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke separately with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Borrell, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu, and UK Foreign Secretary Raab about Afghanistan, including the developing situation and our efforts to bring our citizens to safety and assist vulnerable Afghans. The Secretary expressed his profound appreciation for the EU, NATO, Turkey, and the UK’s efforts in Afghanistan.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this