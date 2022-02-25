(AGENPARL) – ven 25 febbraio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

02/24/2022 09:54 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken thanked the Secretary-General for the commitment of the United Nations to deliver assistance in Ukraine despite extremely dangerous and difficult circumstances. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of ensuring humanitarian workers’ safety and security.

