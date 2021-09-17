(AGENPARL) – ven 17 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss. Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Secretary Truss on her appointment and highlighted the importance of the United States-UK bilateral relationship in supporting democracy, the rules-based international order, and open societies worldwide. They also discussed shared foreign policy priorities including Afghanistan, the People’s Republic of China, Iran, and multilateral engagement to tackle the climate crisis.

