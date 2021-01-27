SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

(AGENPARL) – mer 27 gennaio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign SecretaryDominicRaab. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Raab reaffirmed the special relationship between the United States and the UK. They discussed the UKs G7 presidency, multilateral engagement to combat climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared foreign policy priorities including the Peoples Republic of China, Iran, and Russia.

