mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Agenparl

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

Office of the Spokesperson
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign SecretaryDominicRaab. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Raab reaffirmed the special relationship between the United States and the UK. They discussed the UKs G7 presidency, multilateral engagement to combat climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared foreign policy priorities including the Peoples Republic of China, Iran, and Russia.
