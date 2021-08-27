(AGENPARL) – ven 27 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/26/2021 09:18 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following the horrific terrorist attack in Kabul today. They agreed on the importance of continued close counterterrorism cooperation. They also discussed international engagement on the future of Afghanistan.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this