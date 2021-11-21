(AGENPARL) – dom 21 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/21/2021 09:03 AM EST

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with President Kais Saied to discuss recent developments in Tunisia, including the formation of the new government and steps to alleviate the economic situation. The Secretary encouraged a transparent and inclusive reform process to address Tunisia’s significant political, economic, and social challenges and to respond to the Tunisian people’s aspirations for continued democratic progress.

