07/26/2021 05:47 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price: ‎

Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Tunisian President Kais Saied today. The Secretary underscored the United States’ strong partnership and continued support for the Tunisian people as they face the dual challenges of an economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. He encouraged President Saied to adhere to the principles of democracy and human rights that are the basis of governance in Tunisia. The Secretary urged President Saied to maintain open dialogue with all political actors and the Tunisian people, noting that the United States would continue to monitor the situation and stay engaged.

