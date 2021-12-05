(AGENPARL) – dom 05 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Secretary Blinken and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed discussed important regional matters, reaffirmed their countries’ strong partnership and discussed ways to broaden and deepen their wide-ranging cooperation.

Secretary Blinken also thanked the Crown Prince for the UAE’s generous support in hosting and facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens, embassy personnel, and foreign nationals from Afghanistan to third countries, and commended the UAE for providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

