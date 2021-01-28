SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON PRAMUDWINAI

(AGENPARL) – gio 28 gennaio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister Don reaffirmed the strength of the United States-Thailand defense alliance, reviewed global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and discussed the importance of working together to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values across the free and open Indo Pacific region.

The Secretary and the Deputy Prime Minister agreed to continue close cooperation on a full range of bilateral and regional issues.

