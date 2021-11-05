(AGENPARL) – ven 05 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The Secretary shared his admiration for the Sudanese people who have repeatedly voiced their desire for democracy and called for an immediate restoration of the civilian-led government. The Secretary urged General Burhan to immediately release all political figures detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan. The Secretary welcomed the General’s stated commitment to the Juba Peace Agreement and Constitutional Declaration. The Secretary expressed his hope that the Sudanese military will take the action necessary to allow the resumption of a U.S.-Sudan partnership that encompasses political, diplomatic, security, and economic cooperation.

