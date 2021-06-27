(AGENPARL) – dom 27 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/27/2021 09:38 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎

Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok today to discuss progress in achieving peace and implementing political, security, and economic reform. They also discussed regional stability, implementing Sudan’s peace agreements, and Sudan’s commitment to normalizing relations with Israel. The Secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for Prime Minister Hamdok and the Civilian-led Transitional Government, and they discussed the Prime Minister’s new initiative to enhance national unity and implement steps to create a legislative council, reform the Sudanese Armed Forces and integrate other forces into it as a professional army, and provide justice and accountability.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this