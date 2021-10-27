(AGENPARL) – mer 27 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/27/2021 07:10 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi to solicit her views about what steps the United States can take to support the Sudanese people in their call for a civilian-led transition to democracy in accordance with the Sudanese Constitutional Declaration. The Secretary reiterated the U.S. condemnation of the military takeover and urged the immediate release of the detained civilian leaders.

