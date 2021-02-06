sabato, Febbraio 6, 2021
Breaking News

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

OBSERVANCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION/CUTTING

 ACTING UN SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL STEPHANIE TURCO WILLIAMS 

 ACTING UN SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL STEPHANIE TURCO WILLIAMS 

 ACTING UN SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL STEPHANIE TURCO WILLIAMS 

CALENDARIO CONSULTAZIONI DEL PRESIDENTE INCARICATO MARIO DRAGHI

OBSERVANCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION/CUTTING

GOVERNO: BENAMATI (PD), NASCERà PIENAMENTE EUROPEISTA

ZAKI: DE MARIA (PD), FARE PRESSIONE SULL’EGITTO

Agenparl

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – sab 06 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Secretary Blinkens Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-call-with-saudi-foreign-minister-faisal-bin-farhan-al-saud/ ] 02/06/2021 12:43 PM EST
Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed regional security, counterterrorism, and cooperation to deter and defend against attacks on the Kingdom. The Secretary outlined several key priorities of the new administration including elevating human rights issues and ending the war in Yemen.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More