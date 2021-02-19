SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SALVADORAN FOREIGN MINISTER HILL TINOCO

(AGENPARL) – ven 19 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Blinkens Call with Salvadoran Foreign Minister Hill Tinoco [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-call-with-salvadoran-foreign-minister-hill-tinoco/ ] 02/19/2021 02:42 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hill discussed how a productive U.S.-El Salvador bilateral relationship can help us address the root causes of irregular migration. The Secretary also stressed that building economic opportunity, protecting and strengthening democratic institutions, eliminating corruption, and improving respect for human rights, including by combating impunity, are essential to ensuring the future of peace and prosperity in the region. Secretary Blinken noted the strong bonds between the governments and peoples of the United States and El Salvador and celebrated the longstanding relationship between our countries.

