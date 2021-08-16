(AGENPARL) – lun 16 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/16/2021 01:59 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about developments in Afghanistan, including the security situation and our efforts to bring U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans to safety.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this