08/05/2021 10:21 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong the evening of August 5. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung emphasized the importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance to promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed their commitment to complete denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, and the Secretary confirmed U.S. support for inter-Korean dialogue and engagement. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed recent developments in the DPRK and agreed to explore humanitarian initiatives on the Korean Peninsula.

