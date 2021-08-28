(AGENPARL) – sab 28 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/27/2021 10:34 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the importance of maintaining operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport after the withdrawal of Coalition forces to enable humanitarian aid and essential travel to continue. Secretary Blinken again thanked the Minister for Qatar’s steadfast support, its humanitarian efforts, and its tireless work to facilitate the safe transit of U.S. citizens, Embassy personnel, and foreign nationals evacuated from Kabul to third countries.

