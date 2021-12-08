(AGENPARL) – mer 08 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/08/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel today. Secretary Blinken and President Michel reaffirmed U.S. and European Union support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. They shared concerns about Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine and emphasized the need for Russia to de-escalate and return to diplomacy, including full implementation of the Minsk agreements, which are the best means to resolve the conflict in the Donbas. They also agreed on the need to impose swift and severe costs on Russia if it escalates its aggression in Ukraine.

