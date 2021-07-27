(AGENPARL) – mar 27 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/26/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Peruvian President-Elect Pedro Castillo and offered congratulations to the people of Peru for an electoral process indicative of a strong and vibrant democracy. He thanked Peru for its support in addressing the Venezuela crisis and expressed his hope that Peru would continue to play a constructive role in addressing the deteriorating situations in Cuba and Nicaragua. Secretary Blinken offered continued U.S. support for pandemic recovery and highlighted our donation of two million vaccine doses, as well as hospitals, ventilators, cold storage units, and protective equipment. He emphasized the United States remains a steadfast economic partner to Peru and reinforced our shared commitment to promoting inclusive economic prosperity, protecting the environment, addressing the climate crisis, improving public health, and ensuring educational opportunities for all. He applauded Peru’s efforts to combat illegal logging, illegal mining, narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, and corruption. Secretary Blinken celebrated the enduring partnership and long history of close cooperation between our two nations during Peru’s bicentennial.

