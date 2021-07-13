(AGENPARL) – mar 13 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/13/2021 06:25 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro to discuss the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the work of the OAS to support democracy in Haiti. The Secretary underscored the United States’ commitment to working with the OAS and our international partners to help Haitian institutions restore security and to pave the way for free and fair legislative and presidential elections in 2021. Secretary Blinken also expressed concern with the political and security situation the Haitian people are enduring and reiterated the United States’ support for democratic governance and stability in Haiti.

—————————————————————

