Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Søreide discussed the security situation in Kabul and diplomatic efforts to form a coordinated international approach to challenges in Afghanistan. The Secretary expressed gratitude for the Norwegian medical providers at HKIA who treated over 50 victims of the horrific August 26 terrorist attack in Kabul and for Norwegian contributions to the evacuation of U.S. citizens, our allies, and vulnerable Afghan citizens.

