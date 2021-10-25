(AGENPARL) – lun 25 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/25/2021 05:46 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt to congratulate her on her appointment and to discuss ambitions to combat the climate crisis, cooperation in the Arctic, non-proliferation, and joint efforts to protect and advance democratic values. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Huitfeldt affirmed our close security cooperation while also emphasizing the importance of continuing our work together on the UN Security Council and addressing global health challenges.

