You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/30/2022 01:55 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with North Macedonia Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski. Secretary Blinken congratulated Prime Minister Kovachevski on his new position and on the formation of the new cabinet. The Secretary thanked North Macedonia for its unwavering and steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of President Putin’s continued brutal war of aggression. The Secretary also underscored strong U.S. support for North Macedonia’s expeditious European Union accession. The Secretary personally thanked the Prime Minister for North Macedonia’s commitment to the NATO Alliance as its newest member, as well as for hosting Afghan evacuees. The Secretary expressed that the United States looks forward to further close cooperation on a range of regional, security, and defense issues to promote democracy and stability in the region.

