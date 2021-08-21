(AGENPARL) – sab 21 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/21/2021 04:41 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Landsbergis reaffirmed the strength and breadth of the U.S.-Lithuanian bilateral relationship. Secretary Blinken underscored ironclad U.S. solidarity with our NATO Ally and EU partner Lithuania in the face of the People’s Republic of China’s coercive behavior. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister also discussed the Lukashenka regime’s violent repression of civil society in Belarus. The Secretary and Foreign Minister reaffirmed our unyielding support for the Belarusian pro-democracy movement and called on the Lukashenka regime to immediately cease its repression against Belarusians and its campaign of orchestrating irregular migrant flows across its borders.

