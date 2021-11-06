(AGENPARL) – sab 06 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/05/2021 08:18 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta today to discuss regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ethiopia. The Secretary thanked the President for his continued leadership to promote peace and prosperity in the region.

