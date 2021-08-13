(AGENPARL) – ven 13 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/13/2021 05:27 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi on August 13 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Secretary Blinken updated the Foreign Minister on U.S. plans to reduce our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation, while emphasizing that we remain committed to maintaining a strong diplomatic and security relationship with the Government of Afghanistan. Secretary Blinken and Minister Tileuberdi also discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the two pledged to remain in close contact on both issues going forward.

