You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/28/2021 05:27 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Iraqi President Barham Salih and reaffirmed the U.S. government’s long-term commitment to a strong, stable, and prosperous Iraq. He expressed his belief that a long-term, deep, multifaceted, and strategic partnership with Iraq serves the American people. The Secretary reiterated that the Defeat-ISIS mission is not over but is shifting to a new phase based on the enhanced capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces. The United States, as leader of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, and part of the NATO Mission to Iraq, will continue to train, advise, and enable Iraqi forces. The Secretary also praised the Government of Iraq’s efforts to hold free and fair elections on October 10 and noted the U.S. government’s support for the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq’s (UNAMI) elections monitoring team and the European Union’s observation mission.

