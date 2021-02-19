SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH HONDURAN FOREIGN MINISTER ROSALES

(AGENPARL) – ven 19 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Blinkens Call with Honduran Foreign Minister Rosales [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-call-with-honduran-foreign-minister-rosales/ ] 02/19/2021 02:52 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales today. Secretary Blinken emphasized our commitment to working with Honduras to address the structural problems that lead people to migrate corruption and lack of respect for human rights, lack of economic opportunity, and insecurity. They discussed continued U.S. government support for Honduras as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic and recovers from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota. Secretary Blinken noted the strong bonds between the people of our two countries and reaffirmed our commitment to the bilateral relationship.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this