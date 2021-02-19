domenica, Febbraio 21, 2021
Breaking News

COVID: PEZZOPANE (PD), PERCHé IN ABRUZZO VACCINAZIONE COSì LENTA?

REMARKS AT MUNICH SECURITY CONFERENCE SPECIAL SESSION

REMARKS AT UNA-USA GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT SUMMIT

MILLEPROROGHE: MELILLI (PD), VARATO NONOSTANTE COMPLESSITà DEL MOMENTO

CS_VACCINI

MILLEPROROGHE: PEZZOPANE (PD) MISURE IMPORTANTI PER AREE TERREMOTATE

MELONI, SALVINI: INSULTI INAUDITI E PAROLE VERGOGNOSE, VICINO A GIORGIA

FDI: SCHIFANI, INSULTI NON SQUALIFICANO MELONI MA CHI LI PRONUNCIA

MILLEPROROGHE: PD, CLUSTER DI RICERCA CONTRO PANDEMIE EFFETTIVE

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH AFGHANISTAN HIGH COUNCIL FOR NATIONAL RECONCILIATION CHAIR DR. ABDULLAH

Agenparl
Image default

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH HONDURAN FOREIGN MINISTER ROSALES

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – ven 19 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Secretary Blinkens Call with Honduran Foreign Minister Rosales [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-call-with-honduran-foreign-minister-rosales/ ] 02/19/2021 02:52 PM EST
Office of the Spokesperson
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales today. Secretary Blinken emphasized our commitment to working with Honduras to address the structural problems that lead people to migrate corruption and lack of respect for human rights, lack of economic opportunity, and insecurity. They discussed continued U.S. government support for Honduras as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic and recovers from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota. Secretary Blinken noted the strong bonds between the people of our two countries and reaffirmed our commitment to the bilateral relationship.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More