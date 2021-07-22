(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/22/2021 02:10 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Haitian Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry today. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ commitment to supporting the Haitian people following the heinous assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The Secretary also underscored the need for Prime Minister Henry’s unity government to seek broad political and civil society consensus on government priorities. Secretary Blinken, echoing the international community, emphasized the importance of establishing the conditions necessary for Haitians to vote in free and fair legislative and presidential elections as soon as feasible.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this