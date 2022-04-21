(AGENPARL) – gio 21 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/21/2022 10:37 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis. The Secretary thanked Greece for its steadfast support to Ukraine, including Greece’s strong sanctions enforcement and its extensive humanitarian and defensive assistance. The two discussed additional ways to assist Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war. The Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed an upcoming meeting of the 3+1 mechanism to strengthen energy and economic cooperation between Greece, the Republic of Cyprus, and Israel, plus the United States and advance our goals, bolstered by shared democratic ideals, for regional stability and prosperity.

