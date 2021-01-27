SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

(AGENPARL) – mer 27 gennaio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today to discuss strengthening U.S.-German cooperation to advance our shared security, values, and prosperity. Both leaders agreed that they looked forward to jointly addressing international challenges, including those posed by climate change, China, Russia, and Iran. The Secretary underscored U.S. commitment to the U.S.-German and broader Transatlantic relationship and the need for coordinated action to overcome global challenges.

