mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

(AGENPARL) – mer 27 gennaio 2021
Secretary Blinkens Call with German Foreign Minister Maas
Office of the Spokesperson
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today to discuss strengthening U.S.-German cooperation to advance our shared security, values, and prosperity. Both leaders agreed that they looked forward to jointly addressing international challenges, including those posed by climate change, China, Russia, and Iran. The Secretary underscored U.S. commitment to the U.S.-German and broader Transatlantic relationship and the need for coordinated action to overcome global challenges.
