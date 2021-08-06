(AGENPARL) – ven 06 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/06/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra today. Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to help Algeria in the fight against COVID-19, including donating vaccines through COVAX, over $4 million in direct emergency assistance, and a state-of-the-art field hospital. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed regional priorities, including developments in Tunisia, Libya, and the Sahel. They agreed on the need for a sovereign, stable, and unified Libya with no foreign interference. They also discussed Algeria’s efforts to diversify its economy and attract more U.S. business investment.

