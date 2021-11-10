(AGENPARL) – mer 10 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/10/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen today. Secretary Blinken expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and emphasized the urgency of taking concrete steps for peace. The Secretary reiterated his call for all parties to the conflict including the Ethiopian government to urgently and seriously engage in negotiations on a cessation of hostilities without preconditions. He underscored the need for immediate unhindered humanitarian access to northern Ethiopia and in support of all Ethiopian communities in need.

